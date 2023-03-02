3M headquarters

3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota.  

 Anthony Souffle/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

A 3M subsidiary claims that U.S. Defense Department records show that over 175,00 military members who allege the Maplewood-based company's earplugs were defective have normal hearing under key medical standards.

The filing this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court is the latest turn in the legal war between 3M and over 200,000 veterans and current service members over 3M's Combat Arms CAEv2, which were once standard military issue.