A woman testified on Tuesday about a lengthy attack and sexual assault at the Valley Cemetery in Manchester, an attack that ended after she was able to dial 911 and talk to dispatchers during the rape.
“Hurry, hurry, hurry! I don’t want to die,” she told dispatchers, according to a tape of the E-911 call played in Hillsborough County Superior Court. She also cried out in pain.
The woman’s testimony led off the civil trial of Amuri Diole, 29, whom Hillsborough County prosecutors want declared a sexually violent predator, which could lead to his civil confinement.
The victim testified that she was on her cellphone outside the Don Quijote restaurant on a rainy day in late April 2021 when Diole approached her. She was living at a nearby family shelter and went to the restaurant for some food.
Diole asked if she wanted some heroin. She asked if he had marijuana, and she walked with the stranger toward a nearby park, she said.
When she saw a knife and tried to leave, Diole grabbed her hair and dragged her into the Valley Cemetery. They fought; he punched her five times in the face, she testified. She begged him to let her go, but a lengthy attack began.
“It’s a completely helpless feeling. He didn’t care,” she said. “There was complete enjoyment out of it (by him). I begged him in the middle of it, ‘I have a 2-year-old. Please let me go.’ I’m not dying like this.”
Amuri was arrested the day of the attack and eventually charged with 12 felonies, including six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two of assault.
But in July, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi ruled he was incompetent to stand trial and couldn’t be restored to competency in 12 months. She dismissed the charges.
Diole avoided civil commitment during a closed hearing in probate court, which prompted prosecutors to file the sexually violent predator case.
First time law used
This appears to be the first time the state has used the sexually violent predator law against someone who has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
The victim started her testimony calmly but grew more emotional as she described the attack. At one point, she rapidly clicked the button on a ballpoint pen.
She described Diole’s demeanor in various ways: rude when he interrupted her phone conversation to ask about heroin; on an adrenaline high during the attack.
He ignored her pleas to let her go as well as her insistence that she couldn’t identify him.
“He didn’t say much throughout the whole thing. He just kept going,” she said.
At another point, he laughed, she testified.
Halfway through the attack, she pushed Diole off and ran toward the cemetery gates. She planned to run into traffic, but about a foot from the entrance he grabbed her and bashed her head against a tombstone, she testified.
She lost consciousness and came to with Diole raping her again. She asked for a bottle of water from her purse, he obliged, and she took out her cellphone and dialed 911, hoping they would ping her signal and send police.
The dispatcher told her officers were entering the cemetery. She pushed Diole off her and ran toward them, naked from the waist down.
“I’d never been so happy in my life,” she testified.
Cross-examination
During cross-examination, she said she wasn’t aware the police found two small bags of heroin in her jacket pocket.
She said she guessed that they fell from Diole’s clothing into her pocket during the attack. She has been clean of opioids for eight years, she said.
She also couldn’t explain medical records which showed she had told health care workers to stop collecting evidence, the so-called rape kit.
“That’s ignorant,” she said of the record. “They did a full-out rape kit.”
The trial is being heard before Nicolosi, the senior judge in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-North. On Tuesday, Nicolosi rejected demands by Diole’s public defenders that the case be decided by a jury.
“I’m going to apply the statute as written. I think it’s constitutional,” the judge said.
Two police officers also testified. The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday afternoon.