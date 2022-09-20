A woman took the witness stand in a Manchester courtroom Tuesday and described a two-hour attack and sexual assault at the Valley Cemetery, an attack that ended when she was able to dial 911 while the alleged rape was actually taking place.
“Hurry, hurry, hurry. I don’t want to die,” she told dispatchers, according to a tape of the E-911 call played in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
The woman’s testimony led off the civil trial of Amuri Diole, whom Hillsborough County prosecutors want declared a sexually violent predator, which could lead to his commitment.
The victim testified that she was outside the Don Quijote restaurant on a rainy day in April 2021 when Diole approached her. She was living at the family shelter and went to the restaurant for some food.
Diole asked if she wanted some heroin. She asked if he had marijuana, and she walked with the stranger toward a nearby park, she said.
When she spied a knife and tried to leave, she said he grabbed her hair, dragged her across Pine Street to the Valley Cemetery, they fought, she begged him to let her go, and he raped her.
“It’s a completely helpless feeling. He didn’t care,” she said. “There was complete enjoyment out of it (by him). I begged him in the middle of it, I have a 2 year old. Please let me go. I’m not dying like this.”
Amuri was arrested the day of the attack and eventually charged with 12 felonies.
But in July, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi said he was incompetent to stand trial and couldn’t be restored to competency in 12 months. She dropped the charges, which set the stage for the two-day civil hearing.
This appears to be the first time the state has used the sexually violent predator law against someone who has been declared incompetent to stand trial.