Michael Luttig at his home in Vail, Colo., in December, six months after his testimony before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.  

 Kelsey Brunner/Washington Post

Late one night in the spring of 1994, a 40-year-old federal judge was startled awake by loud pounding at the front door of his home in Vienna, Va.

The sound was so jarring, so insistent, so out of character for his quiet Washington suburb that it unnerved J. Michael Luttig, a product of Northeast Texas who had put down deep roots in Beltway power circles.

Michael Luttig's June 2022 appearance before the Jan. 6 committee had special resonance because of his conservative credentials and remove from partisan politics.  
“What Nixon did was just an ordinary crime,” said Michael Luttig, seen here at his home in Vail. "What Trump has done is quite arguably the worst crime against the United States that a president could commit.”  