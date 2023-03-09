Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 19, 2020.  

 Sarah Silbiger/Washington Post

Yet another figure who promoted Donald Trump's stolen-election claims has backed down in the face of legal scrutiny. This time it's the Trump campaign's then-legal adviser, Jenna Ellis.

But even among the succession of walk-backs, this one stands out.