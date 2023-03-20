A few days before he died, Grant Brace expressed concern about returning to his college wrestling program in Kentucky. He told his mother, Jacqueline, that his coaches teased him when he asked for water, according to James Moncus, a family attorney.

Brace promised his mother he would leave the team if he felt unsafe, Moncus said. And when coaches at the University of the Cumberlands prohibited Brace from drinking water during the first practice of the 2020 season, he ultimately walked out, a lawsuit claimed. But minutes later, the 20-year-old collapsed and died of an exertional heatstroke, according to the lawsuit, which was filed by the family in Whitley County, Ky., in 2021.