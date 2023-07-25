Bristol police arrested the brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez after they said he was plotting school shootings at the University of Connecticut and at Brown University in Providence, R.I., according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday.

Officers surrounded his house on July 19 after they saw social media messages and posts on social media that claimed Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, 37, was “gravely disabled and a danger to society,” while another said “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front,” documents showed.