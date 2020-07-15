Accomplice in murder-for-hire sledgehammer death seeks reduced sentence

BRENTWOOD — An accomplice who was paid $10,000 for his role in the brutal 2005 slaying of Derry handyman Jack Reid wants out of prison early, arguing he’s a military veteran who’s been a model inmate and has worked hard to rehabilitate himself.
Joseph Vrooman, who turns 64 on Sunday, has filed a petition asking a Rockingham County Superior Court judge to suspend part of his sentence to allow him to seek early parole.
He’s serving 17½ to 35 years after pleading guilty in 2008 to conspiracy to commit capital murder and hindering apprehension in the death of Reid, who was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer inside a Deerfield barn as part of a plan orchestrated by multimillionaire businessman John “Jay” Brooks.
Vrooman, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Marines and Navy, has served just over 13½ years in an out-of-state prison and the earliest he can be eligible for parole is May 2024.
If Judge Martin Honigberg agrees to shave off years, it’s possible Vrooman could be eligible for parole as early as this year.
But state prosecutors and members of Reid’s family are fighting the request to suspend his sentence.
They say that even though he has the right to seek reduced prison time after serving two-thirds of his minimum sentence, Vrooman doesn’t deserve to get out early for such a heinous crime.
“Good Marines don’t get involved in a murder-for-hire,” his daughter, Jaye Klos, told the court at a hearing Wednesday.
The judge took the request under advisement and will issue a ruling soon.
Vrooman, formerly of Las Vegas, agreed to a plea deal with the state Attorney General’s Office in exchange for his testimony at the trials of Brooks and co-conspirators that included Brooks’ son, Jesse Brooks, and Robin Knight.
A fourth man, Michael Benton, was also involved.
Prosecutors have said Brooks wanted the 57-year-old Reid dead because he thought Reid had stolen from him in 2003.
John Brooks, formerly of Derry, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole on two counts of capital murder. Knight, of North Hampton, is also serving life without parole after he was convicted of being an accomplice to first-degree murder.
Benton, who had lived in Manchester, is serving 33 years to life for second-degree murder.
Jesse Brooks was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and is also seeking to get a portion of his 15- to 30-year sentence suspended.
Vrooman told authorities that on the day of the murder, Reid was lured to the farmhouse in Deerfield where Vrooman pushed him into a closet. He was restrained while Benton beat him in the head with a sledgehammer, according to prosecutors.
After the killing, Reid’s body was dragged into the middle of the barn and his bloodied head was wrapped in plastic. When the group of men noticed that Reid was still breathing, prosecutors say John Brooks used the sledgehammer to hit him in the chest several times, which killed him.
Reid’s body was then wrapped in plastic, placed in the back of his pickup truck, and covered with rocks and brush.
Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin argued that Vrooman should serve out the full minimum sentence to which he agreed when he made a deal to cooperate with the state, and that any reduction would send the wrong message and lessen the deterrent effect on others.
Strelzin said his actions did not result from some “momentary lapse of reason.”
“He spent months thinking about what he was doing,” Strelzin said.
He also insisted that the court shouldn’t consider the fact that Vrooman spent many years in the military before the murder.
“If there was anybody that should have known better, it was this defendant,” Strelzin said.
Vrooman, who participated in the hearing via telephone from prison, said he wanted to be a model prisoner and rehabilitate himself.
“I believe I have accomplished both. There has been no disciplinary action taken against me and I have successfully completed all rehabilitative programs available and I currently work in the laundry room,” he said.
His voice sounded emotional as he expressed remorse for the killing that brought so much pain to Reid’s family.
“I think about what I did every day. I can’t and will not ever be that person again. I am a better person,” he said.
Calling the murder a “horrific event,” defense attorney Donald Blaszka Jr. said Vrooman has taken responsibility for his actions and hopes to lead a productive life. He said Vrooman could use his experience to help troubled youth and offer lessons about how he could have made better choices.
“Joe Vrooman lives with this every day, just like the families do,” he said.
Reid’s daughter, Megan Neff, spoke about the loss of her father and encouraged the judge not to consider Vrooman’s military service when deciding whether to reduce the sentence.
“The least you could do, Mr. Vrooman, is stay in jail,” she said as he listened on the phone.
Reid’s 15-year-old grandson, Eric Klos, never had a chance to get to know his late grandfather, but he recalled how he has watched his mother cry for years.
“If you really cared you would serve the time,” the teen told Vrooman.