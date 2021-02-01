A Londonderry man charged in the fatal shooting of a Pelham minister pleaded not guilty Monday as his public defender fought to get access to documents related to a separate church shooting allegedly carried out by the murder victim’s stepson several days after the killing.
Brandon Castiglione, 26, was arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court after he was indicted last fall on a second-degree murder charge alleging he shot 60-year-old Luis Garcia of Manchester in the neck on Oct. 1, 2019.
Garcia, who was allegedly killed inside Castiglione’s Londonderry residence where he lived with his father, was a minister at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham.
Castiglione was a member of the church and would often visit the Garcia home once a week for prayer.
Castiglione, who has been described as hyper-religious, sometimes argued with Garcia about interpretations of the Bible, state prosecutors have claimed.
Authorities have said Garcia was painting and doing other work at the Castiglione residence.
Eleven days after the killing, Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, allegedly showed up at a wedding at the same Pelham church on Oct. 12, 2019, and shot Bishop Stanley Choate and Claire McMullen, who was marrying Castiglione’s father, Mark Castiglione. Choate and McMullen survived the shooting.
Garcia’s funeral was planned to be held just after the Castiglione wedding.
Castiglione’s public defender, Eliana Forciniti, has maintained there is no direct evidence linking him to the murder.
While he was later found praying on the floor near Garcia’s body when his grandmother and sister showed up at the Castiglione residence, Forciniti argues there are no identified witnesses to the shooting and someone else may have had a motive to kill him.
She filed a motion asking the court to provide access to discovery material in the Holloway case, which is being prosecuted by the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office.
At a hearing Monday, she told Judge Marguerite Wageling she believes there may be exculpatory evidence in the Holloway case to show that there was a motive for someone else to commit the murder. She also claimed there could be evidence showing animosity between Holloway and Garcia.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati and Hillsborough Assistant County Attorney Catherine Devine objected to the request to turn over documents in the Holloway case to Castiglione’s defense.
“There is nothing in the file that is potentially exculpatory to Mr. Castiglione,” Devine said. Devine said the only references to Castiglione relate to how he was charged in Garcia’s murder.
Wageling took the request under advisement and is expected to issue a ruling soon.