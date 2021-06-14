LACONIA — Citing mental illness due to “atrocities” that he and his family observed and suffered during the Iraq War, an accused murderer said he intends to plead innocent by reason of insanity in the 2019 killing of a city man.
Hassan Sapry, 23, through his attorney, Mark Sisti, filed notice of defense of insanity late last week in Belknap County Superior Court.
Sapry was “exposed to significant atrocities while he was a child in Iraq,” wrote Sisti, adding that his client witnessed “his classmates killed and injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device in his school” in Iraq; the killing of servicemen “in close proximity to him;” and the “kidnapping and torture” of his father.
The state alleges that on April 18, 2019, Sapry killed 57-year old Wilfred Guzman in Guzman’s apartment on Blueberry Lane “by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times.”
In April a statewide grand indicted Sapry on one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence and on multiple counts of theft and attempted fraudulent use of a credit card; and criminal trespass.
Sisti wrote that the state’s expert, Dr. Albert Drukteinis, agreed that Sapry “suffers from a major mental illness,” but acknowledged that Drukteinis “differs on whether it was the cause of the actions of (Sapry).”
“Although such a disagreement may be in play on that issue, the fact that (Sapry) suffers and did suffer from a major mental illness is not disputed,” said Sisti.
In pursuing a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, Sapry, Sisti said, “maintains that criminal intent is negated by his condition at the time of the charged events.”
According to a Union Leader article about his indictment, Sapry and his family came to Laconia in 2008 from Syria.
His father was a former driver and bodyguard for western diplomats in Baghdad who was kidnapped and tortured. Upon his release, Sapry’s father took his family to Syria and there came into contact with a religious group that works to relocate refugees, including to New Hampshire.
A 2015 graduate of Laconia High School, Sapry has been held without bail since he was arrested, a week after the murder of Guzman.