David Wayne DePape appears in U.S. District Court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse for a hearing on federal charges over the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 15 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer/File Photo

 VICKI BEHRINGER

The Canadian man accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and striking her 82-year-old husband, Paul, in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges on Wednesday.

David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official.