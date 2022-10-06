The ACLU-New Hampshire and Black Lives Matter-Manchester have intervened in a lawsuit that seeks to hide the names of the Manchester police officers who did not report receiving a texted meme that mocks the choking death of George Floyd.
In papers filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court, the two organizations urged a judge to dismiss a request for an injunction brought by several Manchester police officers against their own department. The lawsuit was brought as the Manchester Police Department was poised to release its investigatory file into the text, which police Officer Christian Horn sent to 12 fellow officers last year.
The meme included Floyd’s face beside the words “You Take My Breath Away” and beneath the caption “Black Love.”
Horn was subsequently disciplined for sending the text; this summer, he was promoted to sergeant. The internal affairs investigation cleared all of the recipients, including two supervisors who admitted seeing the text and doing nothing.
The supervisors told investigators they thought it was a bad joke.
The lawyer for the police officers seeking to keep their names hidden has said they received the text on their personal phones while off duty and did not respond or forward it.
Their only involvement was to receive the text. The disclosure of their names would amount to an invasion of privacy, their lawyer has said.
But in its filings, the ACLU and BLM said there is a compelling reason to release the names of the two supervisors.
The offended officer, who according to several reports is Black, went outside the normal chain of command because he did not think his complaint would be taken seriously. And the police division where Horn worked, the Special Enforcement Division, has had a history of problems.
"The (Police) Department's report essentially gives these supervisors a pass, in part, because they 'simply viewed it as a bad joke,'" the filing reads. "Here, secrecy with respect to this information will only erode public trust and confidence in law enforcement, including in the Manchester Police Department."
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has called the text insensitive but not racist. Leaders of both BLM and the NAACP-Manchester have said the text was racist, and the response raises concerns about the culture at the police department.
Last week, Superior Court Judge Amy Messer allowed the two organizations to intervene in the lawsuit.