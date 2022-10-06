Floyd meme

This screenshot image was part of the Manchester Police Department internal affairs investigation of the police officer who texted it to fellow officers.

The ACLU-New Hampshire and Black Lives Matter-Manchester have intervened in a lawsuit that seeks to hide the names of the Manchester police officers who did not report receiving a texted meme that mocks the choking death of George Floyd.

In papers filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court, the two organizations urged a judge to dismiss a request for an injunction brought by several Manchester police officers against their own department. The lawsuit was brought as the Manchester Police Department was poised to release its investigatory file into the text, which police Officer Christian Horn sent to 12 fellow officers last year.