A man who was stopped at a Woodstock highway checkpoint in 2017 is suing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop the checkpoints, saying they violate the Fourth Amendment.
Chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont filed the lawsuit in New Hampshire Tuesday. The attorneys argue the checkpoints on Interstate 93 have little to do with enforcing immigration law.
“As a matter of policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) does not comment on pending litigation,” agency spokesman Michael S. McCarthy wrote in a statement. “However, lack of comment should not be construed as agreement or stipulation with any of the allegations.”
The case begins in August 2017 at a Customs and Border Protection checkpoint set up on Interstate 93 in Woodstock. Jesse Drewniak, now 40, was riding home to Hudson from a fly-fishing trip with friends in the White Mountains. The car was stopped at the checkpoint.
The complaint alleges that after Drewniak and the other passengers showed Border Patrol agents their drivers’ licences, a dog sniffed around the car, and officers diverted them to a line for a secondary check. The complaint said Drewniak had a small amount of hashish oil in the car for personal use. Drewniak was one of 33 people who got summonses for minor drug charges from Woodstock police, who the complaint alleged were waiting near the checkpoint.
In May 2018, Plymouth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Rappa wrote in a ruling that the main purpose of the checkpoint was to find and seize drugs, which he wrote made the checkpoints “unconstitutional under both State and federal law.”
All the evidence in 16 of the drug cases, including Drewniak’s, was suppressed, and charges were dropped.
Now, Drewniak and the ACLU are suing to end the practice of stopping people at checkpoints, saying they amount to unreasonable searches and seizures that violate the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“In addition to being unconstitutional, these checkpoints offend basic notions about what it means to live in a free society,” said Lia Ernst, ACLU of Vermont senior staff attorney, in a statement. “People in this country should not have to answer to armed and unaccountable federal agents while they are going about their daily business.”
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, said in a statement the checkpoints are a “ruse to unlawfully search and seize people for the purpose of general crime control,” which is outside of what Customs and Border Protection is supposed to do.
Quoting federal law, the complaint states CBP can search people only to prevent the entry of undocumented immigrants into the United States. “This statute does not authorize Border Patrol agents to stop or search vehicles in the interior of the United States,” the complaint states.