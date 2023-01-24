The ACLU of New Hampshire filed a friend-of-the-court brief late last week in the gerrymandering lawsuit, Miles Brown, et al v. Secretary of State, detailing the nonprofit’s analysis of state Senate and Executive Council maps that claim they are “gerrymandered” along partisan lines.

“New Hampshire voters are facing unfair electoral maps that are designed to cheat the system and give one party an unfair advantage at winning seats for office,” said Henry Klementowicz, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, in a statement. “We’ll never stop saying it: every Granite State voice should be heard equally in our elections, and it should be the voters themselves that choose their politicians. We hope that the New Hampshire Supreme Court will agree and reverse the dismissal of this case.”