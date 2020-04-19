CONCORD - The American Civil Liberties Union’s local and national chapter have partnered with four law firms to file a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Concord against Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeking the immediate release of all ICE civil detainees from the Strafford County jail.
Medical officials say maintaining a social distance of six feet is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which the suit claims is impossible for inmates to do while incarcerated.
Nixon Peabody LLP, Whatley Kallas LLP, Shaheen & Gordon PA, Newman Law Office PLLC, and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP filed the suit Friday in U.S. District Court with the ACLU’s New Hampshire and national chapters, on behalf of more than 60 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) civil detainees held at the Strafford County Department of Corrections..
“I am bringing this lawsuit because I want to protect not only myself, but the other immigration detainees at the Strafford County Department of Corrections,” said José Nolberto Tacuri-Tacuri, one of the plaintiffs in the case, in a statement. “I am afraid of the coronavirus because I learned from the news that people are infected in detention across the country. I am concerned that the same thing can happen here.”
“The failure by ICE to release detainees in Dover puts detainees, staff, and the broader community at grave risk of death or serious injury,” said Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire. “The virus is already spreading through correctional facilities across the country with devastating consequences. We are demanding immediate action to stem this outbreak and save lives.”
In court documents, lawyers for the ACLU call for the release of inmates at the Strafford County Department of Corrections citing unsuitable conditions, including:
-Bunk beds placed only 2 to 3 feet apart.
-Detainees share sinks, toilets, counters and showers.
-Food service is communal, with many people eating at the same table.
Lawyers for the plaintiff are due to these conditions, immigrants detained at Strafford County are at a heightened risk of exposure to the virus, which the ACLU says is inhumane and violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“The ACLU is filing these cases around the country because, for our clients, a COVID-19 infection would likely be a death sentence,” said Eunice Cho, senior staff attorney at the ACLU’s National Prison Project.
“Our clients are not detained for criminal activity, but only to await civil immigration action,” said David Vicinanzo, leader of Nixon Peabody’s Government Investigations & White Collar Defense practice and former First Assistant U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
“ICE has a long-standing practice of releasing detainees for humanitarian reasons, and regularly uses options like GPS and electronic monitoring to maintain custody and control over non-citizens,” said Nathan Warecki, an attorney with Nixon Peabody in Manchester, in a statement.
“Detaining people for immigration violations during a pandemic is a completely unacceptable and irresponsible game of public health Russian Roulette,” said Ron Abramson, counsel at Shaheen & Gordon PA, in a statement.