A group of New Hampshire teachers, parents and lawyers challenging the state’s "banned concepts" law have filed a new court brief objecting to attempts to have the case dismissed.
The brief highlights concerns that the law discourages public school teachers from teaching and talking about race, sex, sexual orientation, disability and gender identity in the classroom.
Two lawsuits challenging the state’s divisive concepts law -- one filed by educators Andres Mejia and Tina Kim Philibotte, and the National Education Association–New Hampshire, and one from the American Federation of Teachers -- were consolidated into a single case in March.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro urged lawyers associated with the two separate lawsuits to file joint paperwork whenever possible, and only file separate pleadings when their arguments differ substantially.
The Republican-led Legislature attached what it called a Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education to the two-year state budget trailer bill that Gov. Chris Sununu signed last June.
It bans teaching in elementary and high schools that any individual, by virtue of his or her race and sex, is “inherently racist” or the teaching that one race or sex is “inherently superior” to another.
Supporters maintain the aim is to prevent the teaching of discrimination. They also said it doesn’t ban discussing “as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects” such as racism in public schools.
Philibotte, the chief equity officer for the Manchester School District, and Mejia, the Exeter Region Cooperative School District director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, are among the plaintiffs in the case represented by ACLU-NH, and argue that the vague law is an unconstitutional chill on educator’s voices that prevents students from having an open and complete dialogue about the perspectives of historically marginalized communities.
“Every student deserves to feel seen, heard, and respected in New Hampshire classrooms. As we argue in our joint brief, this law creates an environment where teachers are afraid to teach certain topics to students about race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other identities. All children suffer from this censorship,” said Mejia and Philibotte in a joint statement. “Students from historically marginalized backgrounds are especially robbed of the right to see themselves and their lived experiences reflected in their education. As a result of the law, student voices are silenced and diverse identities denied because these students don’t get the chance to engage in meaningful conversations about their own lives.”
Mejia, Philibotte and NEA-NH are represented by lawyers from several organizations and law firms that filed a lawsuit in December 2021, including the NEA-NH and National Education Association, the ACLU, the ACLU of New Hampshire, Disability Rights Center – New Hampshire, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, Nixon Peabody LLP, Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP, and Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.
AFT-NH, which represents three New Hampshire public school teachers and two parents, filed a similar lawsuit in December 2021, the first filed in New Hampshire.
AFT-NH filed an additional separate brief on Friday addressing their claim that the law violates First Amendment protections for students and teachers.
In the brief, attorneys argue the law fails to provide necessary guidance to educators about what they can and cannot include in their courses, inviting arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement, including the loss of teaching licenses.