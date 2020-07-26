BOSTON, Mass. - Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire will go before the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals Monday for oral argument on its claim the federal government should be held in contempt and sanctioned for illegally deporting a man to his country of origin last year.
Attorneys Gilles Bissonnette and SangYeob Kim with American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire (ACLU-NH), along with co-counsel Nina Froes and Harvey Kaplan will participate in a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday to argue that ICE removed José Daniel Guerra-Castañeda from the U.S. in September 2019 even after the First Circuit ordered him to remain in the United States during his immigration appeal.
“Since ICE’s unlawful removal, the ACLU of NH’s client has been the subject of horrendous conditions for over ten months, including being beaten by officials,” the ACLU-NH said in a statement over the weekend.
According to the ACLU-NH, preliminary affidavits from immigration lawyers across the U.S. show at least eight similar “wrongful” deportation cases occurring over the past year. In three cases, the person was illegally removed from the country despite the law prohibiting their deportation, the ACLU-NH said in a statement. In five cases, lawyers made successful attempts to keep their clients in the U.S. before they were deported.
“The growing trend of illegal deportations is deeply troubling,” said SangYeob Kim, immigration staff attorney at ACLU-NH. “We cannot, as a matter of principle, let any defiance of a court order go without consequence, particularly in a case like this where someone may be persecuted or tortured if deported. To ensure that such illegal deportation does not happen again in the future, we ask the court to hold the U.S. government in contempt.”