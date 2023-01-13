Homeless
A couple walks towards the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester, where a homeless encampment has been growing.

The ACLU on Friday sued the city of Manchester to stop the pending eviction of a homeless encampment outside its largest homeless shelter. 

The  lawsuit comes a day after the ACLU-New Hampshire and six other organizations wrote the city cautioning it on the legality of the evictions, which were expected to start Tuesday with citations of the campers outside the Families in Transition shelter.