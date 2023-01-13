The ACLU on Friday sued the city of Manchester to stop the pending eviction of a homeless encampment outside its largest homeless shelter.
The lawsuit comes a day after the ACLU-New Hampshire and six other organizations wrote the city cautioning it on the legality of the evictions, which were expected to start Tuesday with citations of the campers outside the Families in Transition shelter.
“The city has informed us they have not retracted the notice of eviction,” said Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette.
Ari Schechter, a spokeswoman for ACLU-New Hampshire, said the suit was being filed Friday and a hearing was expected Friday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
The lawsuit names two plaintiffs -- Dennis Higgins, who frequently addresses aldermen and is called by name by Mayor Joyce Craig, and Freeman Toth. Higgin's address is listed as the "encampment at Pine and Manchester streets." Toth lists a Hall Street address.
The letter dated Thursday was signed by New Hampshire Legal Assistance, National Homelessness Law Center, Rights & Democracy N.H., N.H. Harm Reduction Coalition, American Friends Service Committee, Granite State Organizing Project and Dam Wright, a homeless advocate.
The letter cautions the city that its plan to use William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center as an overnight warming center does not meet requirements set forth in federal law.
Emails to city solicitor Emily Rice and the office of Mayor Joyce Craig on Friday were not immediately answered.
At least 50 individuals are currently living in tents near the corner of Manchester and Pine Streets, according to recent estimates.
The growing "tent city" has been a source of concern for homeless advocates, city officials and unsheltered people who have not found available beds in existing shelters on any regular or dependable basis.
According to the ACLU, the proposed evictions -- which could take place any time after midnight on Tuesday -- may be unlawful, in violation of codes that require homeless people to be moved to homeless shelters.
The city’s cold-weather, emergency overnight housing at the Cashin Center may not meet the legal definition, according to the ACLU. The letter also alleges that the hasty uprooting of folks who have no definite around-the-clock destination is inhumane.
“Given the absence of such a plan to immediately house and relocate these individuals in a sustainable and humane way, we hope that the city will postpone this eviction -- an eviction that will only perpetuate a costly cycle of ‘chasing’ the houseless from place to place, and will only further ostracize, stigmatize and endanger the safety of this community,” the letter states.
The use of the Cashin Center as an emergency overnight shelter, which opened last week and is available from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., is not a viable substitute for something lasting, that can be available 24 hours a day, according to homeless advocates.