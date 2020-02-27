MANCHESTER -- The ACLU has settled a lawsuit over how Valley Street jail handles detainer requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but no details about what will happen in the future have been released.
“The issue has been resolved. No further comment,” wrote jail Hillsborough County House of Corrections Superintendent David Dionne in an email from two weeks ago.
“The matter has been resolved,” wrote ACLU-NH legal director Gilles Bissonnette in an email Tuesday.
“I will not comment further,” wrote Bissonnette, who is often at the forefront of efforts to force public disclosure of information by local and state government agencies.
The refusals to comment reflect the sensitive nature of the case, which addressed how jail officials address ICE detainer requests.
ICE routinely has asked local law enforcement and corrections officials to keep specific immigrants jailed for up to 48 hours and notify the agency when that person is to be released. Often, ICE has picked up the person at the jail immediately upon release.
Civil libertarians have questioned the constitutionality of such holds. In sanctuary cities across the country, local police and jail officials ignore the detainers.
Hillsborough County officials insisted during depositions that they do not hold people at Valley Street jail on ICE detainers. Once ACLU initiated the lawsuit, it uncovered information that showed inmates who should have been freed were jailed even longer than the 48 hours ICE considers reasonable, according to court files.
The jail kept one man behind bars 1 1/2 months after a judge suspended his sentence, the ACLU said in a court filing. Another was held four days after he was sentenced to time served and was supposed to be released.
In July, the ACLU sued Dionne and Hillsborough County on behalf of Raphael Pepen, 51. The jail released Pepen to ICE custody after prosecutors dropped drug-dealing charges against him, according to the lawsuit.
Manchester police had searched the Merrimack Street home of the Dominican Republic national and found more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, according to previous articles.
Although Pepen ended up in ICE custody and was deported, the ACLU persuaded Superior Court Judge Tina Nadeau to hold a hearing on the case.
Depositions were taken, prompting several filings, including one by the U.S. Justice Department that weighed in on legal issues involving detainers. A hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court was scheduled for Feb. 11, the day of the New Hampshire presidential primary.
The hearing was called off after the case was resolved.
The chairman of the Hillsborough County Commissioners, Toni Pappas, said Wednesday she knows the case no longer is being pursued.
“To be honest, I don’t know other than it was resolved, and the ACLU was pleased with the way it was resolved,” said Pappas, R-Manchester.
According to ACLU court filings, the jail has held 53 inmates subject to ICE detainers over a recent 30-month period. All of the 53 Valley Street jail inmates ended up in ICE custody, the ACLU said in court papers.
The ACLU wanted to review ICE detainer requests going back three years, which the county's lawyer, Carolyn Kirby, objected to.
In court papers, Kirby said the jail has no policy that calls for the jail to detain inmates for ICE for up to 48 hours, nor does the jail's paperwork officially identify inmates ICE is seeking.
In a deposition, Dionne said the jail contacts ICE to let agents know when one of its suspects will be released.
In Pepen’s case, he returned to the jail from the courthouse on July 5, after prosecutors dropped his charges. Jail officials took 35 minutes to process his release, court papers say. His jail paperwork, which is included in the court case, stated he was “released to ICE agent Godinez.”
Kirby did not respond to emails and telephone calls requesting information.