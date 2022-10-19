Adam Montgomery hearing

Adam Montgomery gets led into the courtroom during a hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28, 2022.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Defense lawyers for Adam Montgomery, who goes on trial next month on charges related to the 2019 theft of an AR-15 and a shotgun, plan to mount a Perry Mason-like defense and cast blame on another suspect — the wife of the gun owner.

Their defense strategy is spelled out in a flurry of recent filings in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. Montgomery, the father of the missing and presumed murdered child Harmony Montgomery, will face a Hillsborough County jury next month on the weapons charges. Conviction on all the charges could send him to prison for decades.