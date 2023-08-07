Adam Montgomery, the prime suspect in his daughter’s 2019 murder, denied he killed her prior to being sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in prison on six felony weapons charges Monday at Hillsborough Superior Court North in Manchester.
“I love my daughter unconditionally and I didn’t kill her,” said Montgomery, standing in an orange jumpsuit and wearing handcuffs while addressing Messer. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in December 2019.
Montgomery, 33, showed no emotion as Judge Amy Messer read the specifics of his sentencing on two charges of armed career criminal, receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized taking.
He received two consecutive sentences calling for a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 32.5 years in prison for charges of armed career criminal (shotgun) and armed career criminal (rifle). Montgomery received suspended sentences on charges of receiving stolen property (shotgun), receiving stolen property (rifle), theft by unauthorized taking (shotgun), and theft by unauthorized taking (rifle).
Additional concurrent prison time is a possibility, pending any violations.
Just prior to being sentenced, Adam Montgomery addressed the court, telling the judge he did
not kill his daughter Harmony Montgomery.
“So, I understand that I was found guilty by a jury, and I’m not here to dispute that at all. The only consideration that I have is for you not to consider anything as it relates to the case regarding my daughter, Harmony.”
“I didn’t kill my daughter, Harmony, and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims.”
Montgomery went on to say he “didn’t wake up one morning and chose to become an addict.”
“I don’t want to be an addict, and I will spend my time in prison realizing it to the best of my ability to change things about myself.”
Montgomery will go on trial for charges connected to Harmony’s death in November.
In the weapons trial. Montgomery was charged with stealing an AR-15 rifle and 12-gauge shotgun from the Russell Street home of a friend in early fall 2019. The rifle was recovered in a drug bust; the shotgun is still missing.
Several friends of the Montgomerys testified, many in hopes of receiving favorable treatment in their own criminal cases. Some testified that they saw Adam Montgomery with the guns at the family home on Gilford Street. Others testified he tried to sell them the guns.
The key witness was Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla, who spoke about seeing him with the guns in their home and worrying he would get into trouble.