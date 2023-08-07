Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery is led to the defense table for his sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Monday.

 PAUL FEELY/UNION LEADER

Adam Montgomery, the prime suspect in his daughter’s 2019 murder, denied he killed her prior to being sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in prison on six felony weapons charges Monday at Hillsborough Superior Court North in Manchester.

“I love my daughter unconditionally and I didn’t kill her,” said Montgomery, standing in an orange jumpsuit and wearing handcuffs while addressing Messer. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in December 2019.