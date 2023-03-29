Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery takes his seat at a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Authorities have brought two more sets of firearm charges against Adam Montgomery, the Manchester man facing murder charges in the 2019 disappearance/murder of his daughter Harmony Montgomery.

Issued by a Hillsborough County grand jury, the two sets of charges deal with Montgomery's alleged possession of guns.