Kayla Montgomery testimony

Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife testified Monday that he brought two stolen guns into their family home in the fall of 2019 and started having people over to discuss their sale or a trade for drugs.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, testified the entire morning at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, where her husband is facing weapons-theft charges. Her testimony capped a string of witnesses who connected Montgomery to the theft of an AR-15 and shotgun from a Russell Street home in Manchester in early fall 2019.