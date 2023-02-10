Former NFL player Michael Irvin has filed a lawsuit against Marriott International and an unnamed female employee at one of its hotels in Arizona over an incident that took place Sunday night that resulted in NFL Network and ESPN canceling Irvin's appearances ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl.

The lawsuit, filed in Collin County, Tex. - where Irvin resides - seeks damages in excess of $100 million because the accusation tarnished Irvin's "relationship with the League and its network" and caused Irvin to lose "several planned paid appearances," his lawyer, Levi McCathern, said in a statement to The Washington Post.