The former manager of an Alton Bay marina faces 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a minor, and production of child sexual abuse materials.

John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord on Wednesday to four counts of sex trafficking of a minor, and 12 counts of producing the materials, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.