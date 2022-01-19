Thirty-eight police officers have gone to court to challenge their placement on the Laurie list, the list of police officers with credibility issues that is slowly being released to the public.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the existence of the 38 lawsuits, nearly all filed under seal, last week. It is the first status update since a law went into effect last September that details the legal steps for making the list public.
Late last month, Formella released the first batch of names — 80 officers who had been placed on the list in the recent past and did not contest their placement.
Another batch — officers placed on the list before April 30, 2018 — should be released in late March unless they challenge their placement.
The list’s formal name is the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.
The attorney general maintains the list so prosecutors statewide can be aware of police officers who may have credibility problems if called to testify in court. Under long-established court procedures, prosecutors have to let defense lawyers know about any information, including witness credibility issues, that may affect a case they are defending.
Formella’s office reported that 265 names are on the current list. The 2021 law put his office in charge of maintaining and releasing the list. The law calls for him to update the public list every month.
His office must also send notices to everyone on the list and provide anyone an opportunity to file a suit in Superior Court to challenge their placement. Although the law allows the challenge, their names will eventually be released unless a judge determines they should not be on the list.
State law allows the court system to protect the identity of the officer before a final order is entered. Formella said he is seeking clarification from the courts about the sealing of the cases.
Of the 38 placements being challenged, almost all are entirely under seal in the courts. But Formella identified four cases: a 2021 John Doe case filed against Lisbon police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice in federal court, two cases before the New Hampshire Supreme Court, and a case, recently reported by the New Hampshire Sunday News, about a former trooper who sued state police for wrongful discharge and his placement on the list.
According to data provided by Formella, his office has not provided notice to nine officers on the list. They are either dead, on military deployment, or their previous employer does not have a current address on file.
Another five officers landed on the list after the new law went into effect. They are using a grievance process to challenge their placement on the list; one has also filed a lawsuit under seal. If the grievance process upholds the inclusion on the list, the name will become public.