A judge has agreed to hear the state's arguments that he should not have dismissed its civil rights case against a white supremacist group and two of its members last month.
A hearing is set for Aug. 9 in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The case stemmed from a July 30, 2022, incident in which members of the Nationalist Social Cub 131, a neo-Nazi group, hung a banner reading "Keep New England White" from a highway overpass in Portsmouth.
Last January, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office filed an enforcement action in Rockingham County Superior Court against NSC-131 and two of its members, Leo Cullinan of Manchester and Christopher Hood of Newburyport, Mass. That civil lawsuit charged that the men had violated the state's Civil Rights Act by trespassing on public property to hang the banner, while motivated by race.
That law protects people from being subject to "actual or threatened physical force or violence ... or by actual or threatened damage to or trespass on property" when such conduct is "motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or disability."
NSC-131 and the other defendants asked the court to dismiss the case, and Judge David Ruoff did so on June 5, ruling that the state's interpretation of the Civil Rights Act was "unconstitutionally overbroad."
"The conduct alleged in the complaints, while reprehensible by most civilized standards, does not fit any definition of 'trespass' other than the one the Court has concluded is unconstitutional (at least as to public property)," Ruoff wrote.
The case has been closely watched as a legal test of the balance between free speech and civil rights. Ruoff's ruling decided in favor of the avowed white supremacists' free speech rights.
In a motion for reconsideration filed last month, the Attorney General's Office argued that the court had "misconstrued" the state law that bars "unauthorized posting and advertising" on the property of another — including bridges — and that the defendants' banner fit the statutory definition of an advertising device.
And the state pushed back against the court's suggestion that its trespassing argument could apply to others walking on public roads or sidewalks, such as someone "knocking on doors to spread the message of their religion," or abortion protesters on the State House lawn.
"The state's construction does not include these acts because, without more, they are not trespass," the AG's motion states.
The state attorneys are asking the judge to reconsider his June 5 order and deny the defendants' motion to dismiss, sending the case to trial.
The case took a strange turn when Cullinan, 35, the New Hampshire leader of NSC-131, was found dead in Manchester on June 19. Officials said they were awaiting toxicology results to release the cause of his death, according to published reports.
A day earlier, NSC members, wearing face masks, hats and black sweatshirts, had protested outside a Concord cafe that was hosting a drag queen story event. Because their faces were hidden, it is unknown whether Cullinan was part of that protest.
On social media, NSC-131 posted a tribute to Cullinan: "Eternal Glory to one of the finest New Englanders we’ve ever known. A father, a friend, and a hero of the White Race."
Earlier this year, a veterans group called Task Force Butler released a detailed report about NSC's activities in New England, including New Hampshire. The report describes it as a "violent terrorist gang that primarily functions to plan, train, and obtain weapons for the explicit purpose of engaging in acts of violence and harassment against religious, racial, and ethnic minorities, the LGBTQIA+ community, and others deemed 'enemies'..."
The group has recently stepped up its presence in New Hampshire. On April 20, NSC announced a new project, the People's Initiative of New England, calling for New England to become "a White Homeland and a sovereign state."