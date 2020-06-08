Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Monday his office is ending its day-to-day supervision of criminal law enforcement functions in the Hillsborough County Attorney office.
In September 2019, MacDonald took the unprecedented step of announcing that his office would take over responsibility for the law enforcement duties of the county office, citing “systematic failures in the leadership of the prosecutorial function” of the office.
County Attorney Michael Conlon, a first-term Democrat who intends to seek reelection this fall, had been in the office for nine months when the day-to-day supervision began.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and MacDonald met with Conlon prior to the takeover and suggested options, including his resignation. Conlon refused.
The call for a resignation resulted from several decisions by county prosecutors, including a plea bargain criticized by Manchester police over the drug overdose death of a 2-year-old.
On Monday, MacDonald thanked Conlon for his cooperation and assistance over the last 10 months, and listed five future steps the office should take to maintain the “substantial progress that has been made,” including:
-- Continued refinement and enhancement of policies and procedures;
-- Continued implementation of training and professional development programs;
-- Continued engagement with law enforcement agencies regarding communication on cases and legal guidance;
-- Continued implementation and improvement with respect to case assignment, tracking, and management;
-- And continued assistance with case-specific issues, including charging and plea decisions.
MacDonald said in a statement Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin will continue to be available to Conlon at any time “day or night” to assist with issues relating to prosecution or office management.
“I strongly encourage your ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages by filling vacancies as quickly as possible,” said MacDonald in a letter to Conlon. “I also encourage and support any effort to advocate for additional personnel, including prosecutors in your office. We continue to encourage you to hire an experienced prosecutor to assist with the management of the office on a day-to-day basis as well as to supervise, train and assist the assistant county attorneys with pretrial litigation and trial procedure.”
Conlon, who filed papers last week seeking reelection, said he hopes to get the chance to continue working to address the “systemic failures” in the office, many of which predate him taking office.
“There’s more to do,” Conlon said in an interview. “I hope to get the chance to continue the progress we’ve made. That’s what I see as my role.”
He alluded to the national protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer and several other high-profile deaths of black Americans, most involving police.
“We are digesting serious life and death issues across the country right now, from George (Floyd) to Trayvon (Martin) to (Eric) Garner, (Philando) Castile, (Sandra) Bland, Black Lives Matter, and therefore it is important that we have competent leadership of integrity focused on ensuring equal justice under law,” Conlon said.
“Many police officers in New Hampshire show us that integrity every day, and we thank them for their service while respecting and honoring our constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and petition.”
Conlon assumed control of the office in January 2019 after defeating three-term incumbent Dennis Hogan, a Republican who also had no prosecutorial experience when first elected.
The Hillsborough County Attorney’s office is the largest office of prosecutors in the state, and it handles most felonies in the county.