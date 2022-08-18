V.I. Attorney General Denise George continues to spar in court with attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein's co-executors over what remains of the wealthy sex offender's estate.
George is arguing that the co-executors, Epstein's longtime attorneys Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke, are trying to hide estate assets for themselves and maneuver millions through the "2013 Butterly Trust."
Kahn's attorney, Gordon Rhea, said that's not true.
"There are no assets in the 2013 Butterfly Trust that are assets of the Estate, and accordingly, it is false to allege that the Co-Executors have dissipated or concealed any Estate assets," Rhea said in an email to The Daily News.
A wealthy sex offender, Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, while awaiting trial on sex crimes. His estate was initially valued at over $636 million, but was worth $149.54 million as of June 30, according to the 11th quarterly accounting of the estate filed in Probate Court on Aug. 1.
Kahn and Indyke are both named defendants in a lawsuit George filed against Epstein's estate in 2020 pursuant to the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO, which claims they helped fund Epstein's sex trafficking with $80 million in tax benefits Southern Trust Company received from the V.I. Economic Development Commission.
The civil claim also includes environmental fines assessed by the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which issued penalties of around $2.8 to $3 million for illegal building projects on Epstein's private islands, Little and Great St. James, located off the East End of St. Thomas.
A judge ordered a stay in the CICO case to facilitate mediation, but Chief Deputy V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs filed an emergency motion to lift the stay on July 22, claiming Kahn and Indyke moved $13 million out of the estate for their own benefit.
The filing called for discovery to begin, and mentioned "the 2013 Butterfly Trust," implying it is essentially a way for the executors to transfer money into their personal accounts.
Rhea slammed the claim as "demonstrably false," and Indyke's attorney Christopher Kroblin wrote in an 18-page response that the Attorney General's Office "filed a legally meritless, factually misleading, and inflammatory motion to take discovery of Co-Executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn."
The response called for sanctions against the government, and Thomas-Jacobs filed an 11-page response Thursday, saying that there was a "surprisingly abrupt end to the mediation," which was the sole purpose for the stay, so the government moved to lift it.
"The Epstein Estate's meritless claim for sanctions for doing so is absurd," Thomas-Jacobs wrote.
The government has placed criminal activity liens on the estate "as a matter of statutory right and out of concerns over the administration of what are and should be Epstein Estate property or funds," she wrote.
The government's concerns "are well-founded because Defendants have refused to provide documentation of trusts related to Jeffrey Epstein, while substantial evidence shows" that Kahn and Indyke were "both deeply involved" in Epstein's financial activities, according to Thomas-Jacobs.
Kahn and Indyke "failed to disclose millions of dollars in loans made by Epstein to them, which should be reflected and collected as assets of the Estate," according to Thomas-Jacobs, and "are beneficiaries of an Epstein-created trust that in the year after Epstein's death received over $13 million that was then transferred not to the Epstein Estate, but to separate trusts created for the benefit of Defendants Indyke and Kahn, their spouses, and others, with recognition that these funds were being insulated from the beneficiaries of and claimants against the Estate."
Despite the co-executors' statements that the allegations and evidence are "misleading and inflammatory," she added that they "notably do not rebut the truth of the Government's compelling allegations. Instead, they turn their fire to making baseless procedural arguments seemingly designed to distract from the evidence of wrongdoing, and their deliberate refusal to provide the Government with any discovery from the inception of this action."
Rhea said the parties held a brief conference before Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks on Friday.
The court did not rule on the government's motion, "notwithstanding the Government's claim that the need for discovery was an 'emergency,' and instead combined argument on the motion with argument on the Estate's motion to vacate the Government's lien's scheduled for October 4. Therefore, the stay remains in effect," according to Rhea.
According to the co-executors' filing on Aug. 1, the government continues to make the "well-worn, yet demonstrably false allegation that the Co-Executors are improperly dissipating Estate assets. The Government does so fully aware of the actual facts, but with the intention of generating fantastical headlines that it perceives will offer it a tactical, yet unfair, advantage in this lawsuit."
The government said in a previous filing that the Estate's value "has plummeted over 75% in two years."
The bulk of the estate's remaining assets are nearly $120 million in legal "entities" Epstein owned, and there is nearly $22 million in cash on hand. For the period of April 1 to June 30 of this year, the estate paid $8.4 million in settlement of victim' claims outside the Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund, according to the most recent probate account filing.
"Putting aside that the Estate has been in operation for close to three years, the Government chooses to ignore that the reduction in the Estate's value is not only expected and common, but necessary to comply with the law (in the form of over $180 million in various taxes in multiple jurisdictions), and to compensate those who claim Mr. Epstein sexually abused them (in the form of over $150 million paid to claimants...)" through the Epstein Victims' Compensation Fund "or other settlements," Kroblin wrote.
Further, Koblin wrote, "All other reductions in value are a result of either expenditures inspected by the Special Master and Ernst & Young, and reviewed and approved by the Attorney General, or changes in property values based upon date-of-death independent real estate appraisals as compared to initial valuations done on a cost basis (as reflected in the Estate's quarterly accountings)."
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.