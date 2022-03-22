New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella is giving problem police officers one last chance to challenge the pending release of their names to the public.
According to a statement released Tuesday, police officers whose names are on a still secret portion of the Laurie list have until Monday to file a lawsuit and inform his office.
The following day, Formella will release the remaining names on the list, formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, which identifies police officers with credibility problems.
"The Department of Justice’s release of the officer’s name, as well as any corresponding information on the EES, is required by RSA 105:13-d, which was enacted by the New Hampshire Legislature last year," reads a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Justice.
In late December, Formella released the first portion of the Laurie list -- officers placed on the list before April 30, 2018. Officers added after that date will be identified next Tuesday.
Under state law, officers who don't want their names released can go to court to challenge the release.
As of January, 38 officers had done so. Another five are using their departments' or unions' grievance process to challenge their tentative placement on the list.
In total, 256 officers are on the list, many who no longer work in law enforcement.
For years, news media, including the New Hampshire Union Leader, and the ACLU-New Hampshire have fought in courts to access the list.
Attorneys general have consistently said that state law prevented the disclosure of the names. They keep the list in order to inform defense lawyers if any officer in a criminal case has credibility problems.
The media have won several court fights, and the new law spells out a procedure for releasing the names.