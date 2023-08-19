A state Supreme Court ruling this week on New Hampshire’s “homestead” law could lead to more people losing their homes when they get into financial trouble.
That’s what the Attorney General’s Office and bankruptcy attorneys are warning after the court decided that the protection offered by that law extends only to a spouse whose name is on the title to the home.
They say it’s now up to lawmakers to fix the law.
In a “consumer alert” issued Friday, the Attorney General’s Office said the court’s opinion “alters the legal landscape, as it runs counter to what many consumer practitioners in the State had long understood the law to be.”
The agency warned it “will likely have a broad, adverse impact on the ability of New Hampshire consumers to obtain a fresh start through bankruptcy, and may endanger homeownership for married consumers outside of bankruptcy with debts they cannot pay, if there is equity in their home.”
It’s complicated.
Establishing a “homestead right,” RSA 480:1 states: “Every person is entitled to $120,000 worth of his or her homestead, or of his or her interest therein, as a homestead.”
Lawmakers in 1983 amended that law, designed to protect the family’s ability to stay in their home, to include manufactured housing that is “owned and occupied as a dwelling by the same person …”
Attorneys who represent homeowners in bankruptcy cases say that for decades, the $120,000 homestead exemption has been applied in such cases to both spouses, even if only one spouse’s name is on the deed. That protected $240,000 in equity in their homes for married couples, something that became even more critical as home values here soared.
But the Supreme Court last week found that the law “plainly requires ownership in order to establish a homestead right.” That means if only one spouse’s name is on the deed, only $120,000 of the home’s value is exempt from creditors.
The decision stems from a ruling in a bankruptcy case last year, in which a homeowner claimed the $120,000 homestead exemption both for herself and for her husband, though only her name was on the title.
The federal bankruptcy judge ruled that only the homeowner, Katherine Brady, could qualify for the exemption. Her lawyer appealed the decision to the U.S. District Court, and the state Attorney General’s Office intervened in the case on the side of the homeowner.
The AG’s office and Brady’s attorney argued the “interest” language in the law entitles each spouse to the homestead exemption — amounting to $240,000 for married couples — as long as one spouse owns the property.
But the bankruptcy trustee in the case said the wording about “owned and occupied” applies both to manufactured homes and traditional housing.
Calling the state law “ill-defined,” U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe asked the New Hampshire Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter.
Previous ruling upheld
In its Aug. 17 opinion, the court agreed with the bankruptcy court judge that the homestead protection only applies to a spouse who owns the home.
”Specifically in the context of a person exercising the homestead right, we have considered that a person’s ‘interest therein’ is possessory and refers to an ownership interest in the homestead property,” the court wrote.
So now, if just one spouse’s name is on the deed, only $120,000 worth of equity is protected. With today’s inflated house prices, more homes are likely to be sold to pay off creditors, attorneys say.
Mary Stewart, assistant attorney general in the consumer protection and antitrust bureau, argued the case before the high court. “Obviously, the Attorney General respectfully disagrees with the court’s opinion,” she said the day it was released.
“The purpose of the homestead exemption is to ensure family stability and shield the family, and the interests of society, from the consequences of homelessness,” Stewart said. “It’s hard to see how a $120,000 exemption is capable of offering sufficient protection to New Hampshire families today.”
The homestead statute is meant to be interpreted liberally, Stewart said, “and the Attorney General doesn’t believe that it was the Legislature’s intent to interpret the statute as narrowly as the court has in this opinion.”
The decision could affect not only those filing for bankruptcy protection, Stewart said, but anyone with unsecured debt, such as medical bills. “Those are the creditors that could obtain an attachment on the home,” she said.
Lawrence Sumski, the federal Chapter 13 bankruptcy trustee for the District of New Hampshire, said he thinks the language of the law is clear — and the high court agreed. “A lot of people believed a certain thing, but the wording of the law said something else,” he said.
Sumski said couples may decide to have just one spouse’s name on their home’s title for many reasons — a brain surgeon, for instance, who keeps the family home in his wife’s name only to protect the family from lawsuits. “But if you choose to do that, you live with your consequences,” he said.
One consequence is that you’re not entitled to the double homestead exemption, he said.
Sumski believes that when the Legislature added the language to the law in 1983 to include mobile home owners, they did not intend to have separate standards for different types of homes. The requirement for ownership has to apply to everyone if the law is to be equal, he said.
“Making it a heavier burden on the poorer people makes no sense,” he said. “That’s not equality.”
Legislature could review
In its nine-page opinion, written by Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, the court noted that versions of the homestead law dating back to the 1850s referred to distributing proceeds from a home jointly between a debtor and his wife.
“This statutory history supports our interpretation that the homestead right of an owner and his or her non-owning spouse is valued at the amount set forth in the homestead statute — currently $120,000,” it states.
Leonard Deming, the Nashua bankruptcy attorney who represented Brady, says the Legislature needs to amend the homestead law in light of the court’s decision.
“I think they relied on 19th-century anachronisms instead of 20th- and 21st-century statutory construction,” Deming said.
“It goes back to a day and time when women couldn’t vote; women had a hard time even owning property,” he said. “It was a different day and age.
”My concern is that for decades in bankruptcy, we have treated this (so) that the non-owning spouse has the exemption, and it was never questioned before this case,” Deming said. “What’s going to happen is people are going to start losing their homes, especially with the accelerated value of homes these days.”
“I think the Legislature now needs to take a close look at this, and we’ll see what they do,” he said.
Chief Justice MacDonald suggested that lawmakers can change the law if they think the court got it wrong.
”Although we are bound to apply the statute as written, the legislature is, of course, free to amend the statutory scheme should it disagree with the conclusion that we reach today,” the final sentence of the opinion reads.
In Friday’s statement, Attorney General Formella encouraged lawmakers “to accept the Court’s invitation to amend the statute to restore these critical protections and clarify that both spouses are entitled to their own homestead right in the family home as long as one spouse is the title owner of the property.”