BOSTON — A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for leaking top-secret military intelligence records online will remain in jail for now, according to court filings.

Jack Douglas Teixeira of North Dighton, Mass., was due to appear in a federal court in Boston on Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether he would remain jailed pending trial after federal prosecutors in the case told U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy they intended to seek detention.