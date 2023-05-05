Akwasi Osusu

Akwasi Owusu attends a pre-trial hearing before opening arguments at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A jury on Friday found Akwasi Owusu of Manchester found guilty of one count of attempted murder and two counts of first- degree assault in the stabbings of three officers during a domestic disturbance in 2020.

The stabbings occurred as Manchester police tried to arrest him on Feb. 4, 2020 at an Elmwood Gardens apartment. Owusu was 18 at the time.