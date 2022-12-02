FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury

Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Oct. 4.

 MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS/File Photo

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, after he and the parent of his Infowars website were ordered to pay about $1.5 billion for spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston, a court filing showed.