FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones' trial at the Travis County Courthouse, Austin, Texas

FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones steps outside of the Travis County Courthouse, to do interviews with media after he was questioned under oath about text messages and emails by lawyer Mark Bankston, in Austin, Texas, U.S. August 3, 2022.  

 POOL/REUTERS

DALLAS - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday failed in his bid to slash a nearly $50 million defamation verdict against him over his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble rejected arguments by a lawyer for Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website that a Texas state law capping certain types of damages meant that the August verdict in favor of two parents of a child slain at Sandy Hook should be cut by more than $40 million.