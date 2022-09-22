Alex Jones faces second defamation trial over Sandy Hook claims in Connecticut

Alex Jones leaves the court house as he faces a second defamation trial over Sandy Hook claims in Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

 MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN

Alex Jones lashed out at critics in his first day on the witness stand, briefly halting a trial to determine how much the conspiracy theorist owes families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for claiming the massacre was a hoax.

The defamation trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, concerns only how much Jones and the parent of his Infowars site must pay in damages for spreading false claims that the U.S. government staged the killing of 20 children and six staff members as a pretext for seizing guns.