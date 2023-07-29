FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington

Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Elena Kagan pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said in an interview published Friday that Congress has no authority to impose an ethics policy on the Supreme Court, and he hinted that other justices share his view.

In a piece that appeared in the Wall Street Journal opinions section, Alito noted that he and other justices voluntarily comply with disclosure statutes, but he said mandating an ethics code would be beyond Congress's powers.