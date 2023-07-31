NORTH HAVERHILL — In most criminal proceedings, the judge usually receives pleas from the accused.

On Monday, however, Judge Lawrence A. MacLeod Jr. was the primary pleader, beseeching Messiah McMaster to not act as his own attorney. The 39-year old Berlin man is charged with breaking into the 1545 Main St. home of his neighbors, Janet and Richard Chevarie, and setting fire to it on Feb. 28, 2022.