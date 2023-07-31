NORTH HAVERHILL — In most criminal proceedings, the judge usually receives pleas from the accused.
On Monday, however, Judge Lawrence A. MacLeod Jr. was the primary pleader, beseeching Messiah McMaster to not act as his own attorney. The 39-year old Berlin man is charged with breaking into the 1545 Main St. home of his neighbors, Janet and Richard Chevarie, and setting fire to it on Feb. 28, 2022.
A Coos County Grand Jury subsequently indicted McMaster on charges of arson and burglary, Class A felonies that carry prison terms of between 7.5 to 15 years, as well as on two misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief for allegedly using orange spray paint on March 2, 2022, to tag the burned-out ruins of the Chevarie’s residence and on their pickup truck with the message “God Kills.”
According to published accounts, Coos County Attorney John McCormick has said in previous court hearings that McMaster and the Chevaries had a dispute about an incident in 2021 during which McMaster claimed to have been struck by snow blown by the Chevaries.
Officially, the probable-cause statement from investigators as to what they believe happened last Feb. 28 is sealed and no motive was disclosed during Monday’s hearing, which was held in Grafton County Superior Court.
McCormick was in court Monday, representing Coos County, but when MacLeod asked, said he had nothing to say about McMaster’s request to represent himself pro se in the above matter, as well as on a charge of escape, from June 16, 2022 in West Stewartstown for allegedly striking and fleeing from a Coos County deputy sheriff.
The deputy sheriff, Jason Huter, court documents said, was returning McMaster to the Coos County House of Corrections after having driven him to a court-ordered evaluation in Concord.
Before taking McMaster’s motion under advisement, MacLeod told him that being both the defendant and defense counsel in a criminal trial was not something that MacLeod envisioned himself doing.
“I gotta tell you, Mr. McMaster, I think you’re making a mistake. You’re in a very serious situation,” said MacLeod.
“If I were you, even with my 30-plus years of experience, (I) would not be representing myself,” MacLeod told McMaster, who in turn told the judge that he understood his concerns, but still wanted to be his own attorney.
Through a number of questions he posed to him, MacLeod tried to determine whether McMaster was up to that task and whether he understood the consequences.
“You’re not going to be given any leniency,” especially from the court, MacLeod told McMaster, adding that McMaster would have to know how to select a jury, deliver an opening statement and a closing argument as well as being fluent in the rules of procedure throughout.
Should he allow McMaster to represent himself, MacLeod said he would have to be prepared for the prospect of the court not admitting evidence that McMaster thought was relevant.
Should he be convicted, McMaster was told he needs to prepare for the possible maximum sentences that a judge could order to run consecutively, which for arson and burglary, would be 30 years, said MacLeod, adding that if he is found guilty, McMaster can never appeal based on the doctrine of ineffective counsel.
McMaster, who earlier in Monday’s hearing told the court he believed the proceedings against him were “extrajudicial;” that his rights under the 5th and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution had been violated; and that he had had difficulty in getting on the same legal page as his three prior attorneys, must also recognize that a condition of being allowed to represent himself is that he cannot use the opportunity to openly disparage the court or the legal system, MacLeod said.
Laura Wilson, who is McMaster’s current court-appointed counsel, said, if the court determined it was necessary, she would serve as his “stand-by counsel,” but noted that she had been one before and was “not thrilled about being stand-by counsel in general.”
Wilson said if MacLeod lets McMaster represent himself, she would send all case files to McMaster to make sure he had them, even if he has some already. She said she believed that McMaster has seen the files in their entirety, but because of the challenges of doing so while in preventive detention, McMaster may have not yet viewed a video recording from the Feb. 28, 2022 incident.