Reactions after Trump says he expects to be arrested

An anti-Trump demonstrator holds a placard outside Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday, after a message was posted on the Truth Social account of former President Donald Trump stating that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest.

 reuters/AMANDA PEROBELLI

WASHINGTON — About half of Americans believe a New York investigation into whether Donald Trump paid hush money to a porn star is politically motivated, but a large majority find the allegations believable, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found.

The two-day poll, concluded on Tuesday, found 54% of respondents — including 80% of the former president’s fellow Republicans and 32% of Democrats — said politics was driving the criminal case being weighed by a Manhattan grand jury.