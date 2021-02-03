Although the number of COVID-19 cases at the Valley Street jail has plummeted, a Manchester resident claiming to have asthma was in court on Tuesday seeking release over fears of coronavirus.
Lawyers for Manchester resident Hector Castro, 37, queried the jail’s head nurse, Denise Hartley, for more than two hours Tuesday about the jail’s response to COVID-19. Judges have freed at least three inmates from the jail, most with serious medical problems, when the disease was running rampant through the jail.
Castro faces multiple charges involving the rape of a 12-year-old.
Public defender Robert Swales said Castro has asthma and should be released from jail before trial. He also faulted the video links the jail uses for inmates to confer with their lawyers.
Hartley testified that only three inmates currently have COVID-19, down from last month when an outbreak raced through the jail infecting half of the inmate population.
The jail has instituted frequent testing, mask wearing, employee screening and a host of other measures prompted by state and local health officials.
The jail has yet to start a vaccination program for inmates. Hartley testified that she and Superintendent Willie Scurry have to meet with the jail’s contract medical services to discuss vaccination.
Castro has tested negative for COVID-19 four times. He had not informed the jail nurse of asthma when he was booked at the jail and only takes medicines for acid reflux, Hartley said.
Superior Court Judge David Anderson did not issue an immediate ruling on Tuesday.