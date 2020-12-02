The owner of a Lebanon apartment complex is taking the city to court in an effort to stop the construction of a competing housing project slated for Mount Support Road.
Merion Timberwood L.P., the Pennsylvania-based company that owns the Timberwood Commons complex, filed a lawsuit against the city’s Planning Board after it approved another company’s nearby housing development.
The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court by attorneys for Merion, claims the Planning Board violated regulations in giving permission this year to Massachusetts-based Saxon Partners to build a 250-unit apartment complex on 75 acres. Merion’s Timberwood Commons has about 250 units in its development.
The Merion lawsuit claims the company was not allowed to have its own wetlands expert conduct an independent site visit on the Saxon Partners property, and that the board’s own public site visit did not properly address the potential wetlands impact. The lawsuit claims Merion’s experts were ignored and not allowed to give testimony during the hearings for the Saxon Partners proposal hearings.
“The Planning Board unlawfully and unreasonably approved the project because it engaged in a pattern of conduct which deprived Merion of procedural due process within the meaning of the Due Process Clause of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments,” the lawsuit states.
Representatives for Merion and Saxon Partners could not be reached for comment. The city has yet to file a response to the lawsuit in court.
Both the Merion and the Saxons Partners projects are close to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth College in Hanover.
The Upper Valley region is in the midst of a housing shortage, which is making it difficult for the college and the hospital to hire employees.
Dartmouth College is set to build a $50 million, 300-unit apartment complex on Mount Support Road, with rentals subsidized for graduate students and staff. The college is working with a private developer on the project. The college already owns the Sachem Village neighborhood, which it built for graduate students. Sachem Village in Lebanon has 255 units and more than 500 beds.
The hospital recently announced its own housing plans, similar to the college. DHMC is looking for a private company to partner with on a 300-unit development close to the hospital for nurses and other staff currently priced out of the Upper Valley housing market.
Timberwood Commons offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with the studios starting at $1,750 per month.