U.S. President Biden talks about student debt relief at Delaware State University

Students applaud as President Joe Biden delivers remarks about student debt relief at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, on Friday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in college student loans, one day after a judge dismissed a Republican-led lawsuit by six states challenging the debt-forgiveness program.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the states’ emergency petition to freeze the loan forgiveness plan until the court rules on their request for a longer-term injunction while Thursday’s decision against the states is being appealed.