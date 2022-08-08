Trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing, in Brunswick, Georgia

Defendant Travis McMichael sits with his attorney before the start of the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death at the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Ga., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

 POOL

The first of three men convicted in state court of murdering Ahmaud Arbery was sentenced Monday to another life term, plus 10 years, on federal hate crimes charges connected to the killing.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood denied a request by 36-year-old Travis McMichael to serve his hate-crime sentence first, in federal prison, which would likely mean he would avoid serving a life term in state prison on the murder charges.