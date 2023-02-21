FILE PHOTO: Rifles are seen at the Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. gun factory in Newport, New Hampshire

Rifles are seen at the Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. gun factory in Newport, N.H., in 2012.

 ERIC THAYER/REUTERS

Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old White gunman who killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo using a modified Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole, providing some sense of justice for the community.

But the city - still reeling from the racist attack - wants more.