KEENE — During the opening arguments at the trial for accused murderer Armando Barron, the defense pointed the finger of blame at his wife, Britany Barron, as the killer, not merely a victim of domestic violence.
“The wrong person is on trial for the murder of Jonathan Amerault,” Armando Barron’s lawyer Morgan Taggart-Hampton told the jury Tuesday afternoon at Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
“The state is going to ask you to believe every claim she makes. And to convict Armando Barron largely based on her testimony. Her name is Britany Barron. Armando Barron did not kill Jonathan Amerault.”
Armando Barron, 31, is accused of luring 25-year-old Amerault from his home in Keene to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him in the overnight hours between Sept. 19-20, 2020.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Britany Barron alone at a campsite in northern Coos County. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
Britany Barron told police her husband ordered her to kill Jonathan Amerault and had her stand on his neck and slash his wrists. When he ordered her to shoot him she would not, she told police.
She also confessed to helping to dispose of the body out of fear after Armando Barron assaulted her and Amerault and then shot Amerault to death, she told police. She later pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying physical evidence, one involving sawing Amerault’s head from the corpse. After serving prison time, she was released on probation.
The first day of the trial began with preliminary opening arguments in the morning. The jurors were then taken by school bus to Jaffrey, where they were shown surveillance cameras located in the downtown area as well as the parking lot at Teleflex, where Britany Barron and Amerault had worked together. The court entourage then went to the scene of the murder, the nearby Annett Wayside State Park in Rindge.
Admits to some charges
When the trial resumed in the courtroom in the afternoon, both sides presented their opening arguments with the defense admitting Armando Barron is guilty of some of the charges such as domestic violence and assaulting both Britany Barron and Amerault — striking her more than once, breaking her nose, and kicking Amerault in the head.
“Now I’m not going to get up here and say Armando is innocent of everything because he isn’t. On the night of Sept. 19, Armando assaulted his wife Britany and he assaulted Jonathan Amerault as well. But Armando did not solicit Britany Barron to kill or assault Jonathan Amerault. And he did not pull the trigger causing Jonathan Amerault’s death. … Britany and Britany alone stood on Jonathan Amerault’s neck, slashed his wrists and ultimately shot him multiple times resulting in his death. Only Britany knows why she did those things.”
Taggart-Hampton told the jury that Britany Barron’s testimony will sound like a Lifetime TV movie in which she is the abused wife, but added that she has a very strong motive to lie: to stay out of prison.
Taggart-Hampton went on to say that during the trial the jury will see that the prosecution’s murder charge against Armando Barron hinges on Britany Barron’s testimony and that there will be contradictions between what she says and the physical evidence.
For instance, while Britany Barron told police she made weak attempts to stand on Amerault’s neck and slash his wrists when ordered by her husband, the autopsy shows there was significant pressure placed on the neck and the wrist slashes cut to the bone.
“The problem for Britany and the state is that it is Britany’s word and Britany’s word alone that Armando did these things, not her. … From the moment Jonathan arrived at the park the evidence comes from one source, Britany Barron … And it is her words that you will have to rely on to fill in the blanks,” Taggart-Hampton said. “You shouldn’t believe it because it’s sensationalized, making her seem like only a victim instead of what she actually is, a murderer.”
Asked for a divorce
Amerault’s mother, Justine Amerault of Milford, was the first witness to take the stand in the trial, giving tearful testimony of the last time she saw her son, on Sept. 13, 2020, and her concern for him on Sept. 20 and 21 when he did not respond to a text from her on Sept. 19.
A close college friend of Amerault, Austin Zuercher of Boston, also testified Tuesday afternoon, saying he was also concerned when Amerault didn’t respond to a Sept. 19 text from him.
Both Amerault’s mother and friend said they knew Amerault was searching for a serious relationship and had recently mentioned meeting someone at work, that they were only talking and that she was in the process of a divorce.
When prosecutor Scott D. Chase gave the state’s opening argument earlier in the afternoon, he said Armando Barron had flown into a rage on Sept. 19 after Britany asked him for a divorce. She told him at their Jaffrey home where they lived with their three daughters.
“The defendant was a good father, she loved him but she wasn’t in love with him anymore,” Chase said. “He (Armando Barron) responded with violence. He hit her and choked her. … That was her warning (that) he was in control, not her.”
Chase said the relationship between Britany Barron and Jonathan Amerault consisted of Snapchat messages, talking at work on breaks, and seeing each other occasionally at after-work events with other co-workers. There had also been two kisses, Chase said.
“This was not a torrid love affair. There were no weekends away; there were no hookups at work, no sexual contact. They kissed, twice, but that was more than enough. Their conversations, their flirting and those two kisses set in motion unimaginable crimes. Heinous torture and murder,” Chase said.
Armando Barron sent his daughters next door where their grandparents lived and then beat Britany Barron mercilessly, Chase said, he then got out his gun and told his wife to get in the car.
“Her only comfort was knowing that the defendant was not going to kill her in front of her girls,” Chase said.
Chase also showed the jury photos of Britany Barron at her arrest, showing her bruised face from the beating, he also showed autopsy x-rays of Amerault’s body to show how badly he was assaulted.
Britany Barron is expected to be the first witness to testify Wednesday morning when the trial resumes.