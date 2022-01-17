From Day One of the Jan. 6 investigation, the FBI was after Person One — the Justice Department’s legal term for Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, a Yale-educated military veteran who founded the extremist group Oath Keepers.
He was not among the hundreds charged in the year after the attack with crimes ranging from assaulting a police officer to unlawfully entering the Capitol.
But he made frequent appearances in prosecutors’ court filings, which said that “Person One” was in regular contact with those who allegedly attacked Congress, pushing his disciples to prepare for an apocalyptic confrontation with those who would acknowledge Joe Biden’s presidential victory and the end of Donald Trump’s time in office.
On Thursday, a year and a week after the riot that rocked the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents in Texas arrested Rhodes, based on a newly unsealed indictment accusing him of the rare crime of seditious conspiracy.
He is the most high-profile person charged in the wide-ranging investigation to date. Shackled at his wrists and ankles, Rhodes appeared briefly in federal court Friday.
Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson ordered him to remain in jail at least until a detention hearing on Jan. 20.
Wearing jeans, work boots and a green T-shirt, Rhodes, 56, seemed calm as he sat in the courtroom chatting with his attorneys, seated among other defendants in unrelated cases and surrounded by U.S. marshals.
Outside the courthouse, Rhodes’s lawyers, James Lee Bright and Philip Linder, told reporters that their client would seek to be released pending trial.
“He’s not a flight risk, he has no criminal history, no passport, and he’s not guilty,” Linder said.
Bright added that Rhodes “looks forward to fighting the charges.”
Another newly charged Oath Keeper, Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, appeared briefly before a federal magistrate judge in Arizona, who ordered that he, too, should be held in custody until a detention hearing next week.
Most seditious-conspiracy precedents are drawn from cases in the late 1700s or the early 1900s. The last time the Justice Department filed such charges was during the Obama administration, against self-styled militia members, and a judge rejected the case.
The last successful federal sedition prosecution came 26 years ago, when Omar Abdel Rahman, also known as the “blind sheikh,” and nine others were convicted of plotting to blow up the United Nations, the FBI building in Manhattan, and bridges and tunnels between New Jersey and New York.
“This will be a novel case in every way, since the precedent is extremely limited, but I think it’s an appropriate charge here,” said Ryan Fayhee, a former national security lawyer at the Justice Department who is now in private practice. “It takes a lot of care and courage to bring a case and use a statute that is very rarely used. . . . It will be one hell of a legal fight, no doubt about it.”
The law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, makes it a crime for people to “conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.”