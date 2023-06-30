Executive Council Protest
State police remove a anti vaccine-mandate protester from the Executive Council Meeting in Concord on Oct. 13, 2021.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Authorities on Friday announced they dropped charges against the remaining six people charged with disrupting a 2021 meeting of state officials who were considering expansion of a COVID-19 vaccination program.

The New Hampshire Safety Department made the announcement late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the week, they dropped charges against Loudon resident Terese Bastarache, one of the most outspoken of nine people arrested during the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the New Hampshire Executive Council.