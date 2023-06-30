Authorities on Friday announced they dropped charges against the remaining six people charged with disrupting a 2021 meeting of state officials who were considering expansion of a COVID-19 vaccination program.

The New Hampshire Safety Department made the announcement late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the week, they dropped charges against Loudon-resident Terese Bastarache, one of the most outspoken of nine people arrested during the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the New Hampshire Executive Council.