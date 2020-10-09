Convicted killer Seth Bader went before a judge Friday in his latest attempt to get a new trial after he was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating and carrying out the 1996 murder of his ex-wife.
The 60-year-old Bader argued that his convictions should be set aside during the hour-long video conference hearing in which the fast-talking former Stratham lawyer who represented himself complained that he was “gagging” on his face mask as he tried to present his case from state prison.
Bader claims he should get a new trial because a detective sergeant who interviewed a Hampton building contractor edited his report to give a false impression that the contractor thought Bader was a “cold-blooded murderer.”
He argues that, since he was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1998, he learned that the contractor, who did some work for Bader before the killing, made other statements to the detective suggesting that Bader was innocent and was a good father and husband.
While Bader never testified during the high-profile murder trial, he has long maintained that he never killed Vicki Bader and that he was framed by his then-14-year-old adopted son, Joseph, and his former fiancee, Mary Jean Martin.
But state prosecutors say it was Bader who enlisted the help of Joseph, Martin, and another man, Sandro Stuto, who was hired as a backup shooter in case Bader’s shot missed on the day she was gunned down inside Bader’s Stratham home.
In the months before the death, Vicki Bader was terrorized while she and her ex were involved in a bitter custody dispute over their young son. She found a pipe bomb in the mailbox outside her home in Exeter and later discovered her pet parakeets roasting in her oven.
Joseph was the state’s star witness who, several months after the murder, led police to the shallow grave in Waterboro, Maine, where Vicki’s body was buried. Joseph went to police after he had a fight with Bader.
During the trial in Rockingham County Superior Court, Joseph testified about how he helped clean up after the murder and dispose of the body.
Stuto also testified about his role at the trial as part of a plea deal.
Martin was indicted on murder conspiracy charges in 1997, but a judge later dismissed them, finding that statements used to charge her were made after she was granted immunity. Prosecutors never brought new charges against her.
Prosecutors argued at trial that Bader and Martin wanted Vicki dead because she was costing him too much in alimony and child support and that he would do anything for Martin.
The state Supreme Court upheld Bader’s convictions in 2002, but since then he has made other unsuccessful attempts to get a new trial.
In the latest case, Bader claims that at the time of his trial his defense wasn’t aware of some potentially exculpatory statements made by building contractor Thomas Morgenstern during an interview with former State Police Detective Sgt. Kelly McClare.
Neither McClare nor Morgenstern testified at the trial.
“If we had known the uncensored full version of what he told this police officer, we’d have something that attacks the state’s entire theory of the case…,” Bader told the court.
He claimed that if his defense lawyers knew about certain statements, they would have called him to testify.
But Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Woodcock reminded the court that the state had provided testimony from a witness to the murder and Bader’s son.
“Whether Mr. Morgenstern said, ‘I think that Mr. Bader is wonderful. He’s the moral equivalent of Mother Teresa,’ that is not going to change the testimony of the eyewitness and the testimony of Mr. Bader’s son,” she said.
Judge Daniel St. Hilaire made no ruling on Bader’s latest petition and took the case under advisement.