The 75-year-old Army veteran who was slain on a south Manchester walking path last month was stabbed approximately 25 times, homicide prosecutors disclosed in recent court filings.

The filings also indicate that Daniel Whitmore was stabbed in his chest, back, left arm and right hand during the Sept. 2 attack, which took place on the walking path that skirts Nutt’s Pond and Precourt Park off South Willow Street.

Court officers clear the courtroom Tuesday for a closed-door conference with murder suspect Raymond Moore, his defense lawyers and the judge.